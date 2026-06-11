South Korea vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say

The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off, and Group A action gets underway with an intriguing battle between South Korea and Czechia. This highly anticipated match is set to take place on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 10:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) / Friday, June 12, 7:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST), at the Estadio Guadalajara (also known as Estadio Akron) in Zapapan, Mexico. Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Channel in India.

South Korea vs Czechia Polymarket Prediction Market Insights

According to Polymarket, the leading prediction market platform, the odds for this Group A fixture highlight a closely fought contest. Traders currently give South Korea a slight advantage, though the probabilities for all three outcomes, a South Korea win, a draw, or a Czechia victory, are remarkably close.

Polymarket Win Probabilities:

South Korea Win: 36%

Draw: 32%

Czechia Win: 32%

These figures from Polymarket indicate that while South Korea is marginally favoured, the market anticipates a match where any result is a strong possibility, underscoring the competitive nature of this Group A opener.

South Korea vs Czechia Team Form and Head-to-Head

Both teams arrive in Mexico with decent recent form. South Korea, currently ranked 25th in the FIFA World Rankings, has won three of their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding five. Their recent results include a 1-0 victory against El Salvador and a dominant 5-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in early June tune-up friendlies.

Czechia, ranked 41st, also boasts three wins in their last five outings, with an impressive 15 goals scored and six conceded during that period. They secured a 3-1 win against Guatemala and a 2-1 victory over Kosovo in their most recent friendly encounters.

The historical head-to-head record between these two nations is evenly balanced, with all three previous meetings being friendlies. South Korea and Czechia each have one win, and one match ended in a draw. Their last encounter was in June 2016, where South Korea emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline. This will be their first competitive fixture against each other. FIFA World Cup 2026 Zee5 Plan: Fans Allege Streaming Partner Downgraded Device Limit After Subscription.

Key players to watch include South Korea's captain Son Heung-min and emerging talent Lee Kang-in, alongside defender Kim Min-jae. For Czechia, much attention will be on their qualifying top scorer Patrik Schick, supported by Adam Hlozek, Pavel Sulc, and experienced midfielders Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Darida.

As the teams take to the field, the Polymarket odds offer a fascinating look at public sentiment, highlighting the fine margins expected in this crucial Group A encounter. This match is not just about three points; it's about setting the tone for their World Cup journey in a group that also features co-hosts Mexico and South Africa.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).