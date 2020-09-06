Spain (SPA) will take on Ukraine (UKR) in the second round of fixtures of UEFA Nations League 2020-21 in Group D of League A. SPA vs UKR match will be played at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on September 6, 2020 (late Saturday night). Both teams will be looking to take the top spot in the Group. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Spain vs Ukraine can scroll down below. Germany 1–1 Spain, UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Result and Goal Video Highlights: Jose Luis Gaya Late Strike Cancels Out Timo Werner’s Opener in Entertaining Draw.

Ukraine have been on the rise under Andriy Shevchenko but face their toughest test yet in Luis Enrique’s Spain, who themselves are looking to find the right team since the manager’s return from hiatus. Ukraine won their opening match against Switzerland while Spain managed to snatch a draw at the last moment against Germany. Cristiano Ronaldo Told to Wear Face Mask During Portugal's 4-1 Win Over Croatia in UEFA Nations League 2020-21 (Watch Video).

Spain vs Ukraine, YEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Tem Prediction: Goalkeeper – David De Gea (SPA) must be your keeper for this clash.

Spain vs Ukraine, YEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Tem Prediction: Defenders – Sergio Ramos (SPA), Jose Gaya (SPA) and Serhiy Krivstov (UKR) must be your defenders.

Spain vs Ukraine, YEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Tem Prediction: Midfielders – Fabian Ruiz (SPA), Ferran Torres (SPA), Yehvan Konplyanka (UKR) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (UKR) must be your midfielders.

Spain vs Ukraine, YEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Tem Prediction: Forwards – Ansu Fati (SPA), Junior Moraes (UKR) and Andriy Yarmalenko (UKR) must be your forwards.

Spain vs Ukraine, YEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Tem Prediction: David De Gea (SPA), Sergio Ramos (SPA), Jose Gaya (SPA), Serhiy Krivstov (UKR), Fabian Ruiz (SPA), Ferran Torres (SPA), Yehvan Konplyanka (UKR), Oleksandr Zinchenko (UKR), Ansu Fati (SPA), Junior Moraes (UKR) and Andriy Yarmalenko (UKR).

Sergio Ramos (SPA) must be named as your captain for this clash while Andriy Yarmalenko (UKR) can be named as the vice-captain.

