Spain like many top nations are involved in international friendlies in this window, as they gear up for a busy summer with the Euros in Germany. They had a brilliant qualifying campaign, winning seven out of the eight games played and qualification was never in doubt. Having won three major tournaments with their golden generation, their slump to mediocrity had surprised football fans. Luis de la Fuente has done well during his stint as the Spanish boss so far and his side will be geared up to take on Colombia this evening at the London Stadium. Opponents Colombia are playing in the Copa America in June and need some match sharpness. Spain versus Colombia starts at 2:00 AM IST. For viewing option, scroll down. Nike Deal Ends Germany Football Team Long-Standing Partnership With Adidas.

Aymeric Laporte continues to be the first choice at the heart of the Spanish defence despite switching to Saudi Arabia for club football. He will partner Robin Le Normand at the back with Unai Simon manning the goal. Alvaro Morata should play the central striker with Dani Olmo and Nico Williams will start out wide.

Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, Mateus Uribe, and Juan Cuadrado are the big names missing out for Colombia due to injuries. David Ospina is back in goal after a lengthy injury lay-off. Rafael Santos Borre will lead the attack and he will have James Rodrigues as the playmaker behind him. Luis Diaz with his pace can stretch the Spanish backline.

When Is Spain vs Colombia International Friendly Match 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Spain will cross punches against Colombia in an international football-friendly match on Saturday, March 23. The match will be played at the London Stadium, London, England and it will start at 2:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Arsenal Winger Bukayo Saka Withdraws From England Squad Due to Injury.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Spain vs Colombia, International Friendly Match 2024?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast viewing option of this match available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India hence cannot get Spain vs Colombia live telecast viewing option on their TV sets. For Spain vs Colombia live stream viewing option details, read below.

Is Spain vs Colombia International Friendly Match 2024, Live Online Streaming Available?

Sadly, there would be no live stream viewing option of this match as well. Fans can nonetheless follow the score and live updates of this contest on the social media handles of both teams. Colombia have not tasted defeat in their last 19 matches and are on a four-game winning streak. They could well hold Spain to a draw here.

