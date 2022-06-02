Two giants of European football – Spain and Portugal – clash in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 in Seville in what is a marquee clash of the tournament. The Nations League has been criticised by players a lot considering they have had a long gruelling season at the club level and some more international football only takes away their recovery period. The Group B clash between the two neighbours is critical considering they have Switzerland as well to face and a positive opening result will help their cause. Portugal have lacked consistency off late but they remain a force to reckon with for any side. Cristiano Ronaldo Prepares for Spain vs Portugal UEFA Nations League (See Pics).

Aymeric Laporte and Pedri have been ruled out for Spain due to injuries but two quality players in Barcelona’s Ansu Fati and Gavi have bee included in the squad. Alvaro Morata is the preferred striker for Spain and he will be flanked by Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo. Sergio Busquets hold the midfield together for the side and his role will be to sit back and protect the back four. Koke will be the one player pushing forward and joining the attack.

Pepe will continue to be the leader at the back for Portugal and he will be partnered by Domingos Duarte in the absence of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias. Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo did not have the best of seasons at the club level but have a huge role to play for Portugal. AC Milan’s Rafael Leao will be pushing for a start although Diogo Jota might be preferred over him.

When Is Spain vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Spain vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 03, 2022 (Friday). The match will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 00:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Spain vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Spain vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of this match.

Is Spain vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Spain vs Portugal, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as he looks to guide Portugal to a victory although it will be Spain who might end up with the points.

