Sporting CP will play host to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur today, September 13 in the UEFA Champions League as the two teams square off against each other in a Group D clash. The football game will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. Both teams got off to winning starts to their European campaign in the first match week. Antonio Conte's side clinched a 2-0 victory over Marseille while Ruben Amorim's team eased past Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in their first match in the UCL this season. With their League game against Manchester City being postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death, the North London outfit have got enough time to be ready for this clash against the Portuguese side. Spurs would aim to continue their unbeaten run across all competitions. Lionel Messi Trains With His PSG Teammates Ahead of UEFA Champions League Clash Against Maccabi Haifa (See Pics)

The Premier League side would miss the absence of their star attacker Lucas Moura who nurses his injury. Richarlison and Clement Lenglet are expected to start over Ben Davies and Dejan Kulusevski against Sporting. Harry Kane and Heung Min Son will lead the visitors' attack at Lisbon. For the hosts, their star defender Jeremiah St Juste will sit out the Spurs clash due to injury concerns. Luis Neto and Inacio will also be sidelined as the duo felt discomfort in their last game. Matheus Reis and Manuel are expected to be back in the starting line-up in the UCL game. Spurs will face strong resistance from Sporting CP in this clash.

When is Sporting CP vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Sporting CP vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon. The game will be held on September 13, 2022 (Tuesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sporting CP vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Sporting CP vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Sporting CP vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Sporting CP vs Tottenham Hotspur match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

