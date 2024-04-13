Inter Miami are third in the Eastern Conference of the MLS League table with 12 points from eight matches. Their recent form has been a struggle for them, with five games without a win. They head into the game on the back of a 1-3 defeat suffered at the hands of Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Sporting Kansas City drew against Portland Timbers 3-3 in the last game, and this moved them to the seventh spot in the Western Conference. Inter Miami versus Sporting Kansas City starts at 6:00 am IST. Monterrey Fans Stomp on Lionel Messi’s Jersey After Mexican Side Defeats Inter Miami in CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Quarterfinal (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi will likely start the match for Inter Miami and will play on the wings to support Luis Suarez. The tempo of the Inter Miami's play is maintained by Sergio Busquets' slick passing range from midfield.

Sportin g Kansas City's William Agada scored a brace in their draw against Portland Timbers in their last game. His overall play was brilliant, as he created numerous attacking opportunities. Daniel Rosero will slot in as a central defender for Sporting Kansas City.

When is Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami, MLS 2024 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details

Inter Miami will face Sporting Kansas City in the MLS 2024 on Sunday, April 13. The Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami match will be played at the Arrowhead Stadium, and it starts at 06:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami, MLS 2024 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster available for Major League Soccer (MLS) 2024 in India. So Indian fans won't be able to watch a live telecast of the Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami MLS 2024 match. Scroll down for live-streaming details. Brawl Erupts Among Spectators After Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Gets Knocked Out by Monterrey in CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 (Watch Video).

How to Get Live Streaming of Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami, MLS 2024 Football Match?

Fans will be relieved to know that despite there being no live telecast available for the Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami MLS 2024 match, they can have access to the live streaming of the match. Apple TV has rights to the MLS 2024 season and fans can enjoy Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami MLS 2024 on the Apple+ app and Apple TV. Inter Miami team has performed well away from home, and they should be able to manage to take all three points in this match.

