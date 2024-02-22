Stade Rennais have a mountain to climb in their second leg of the Europa League knockout playoff with Italian giants AC Milan. The French club were thumped 3-0 by the Rossoneri in the first leg at the San Siro, a game they created very little chances in. Milan are third in the Italian Serie A and have been in solid form of late. But a shock defeat to Monza in their last game was a wake-up call for the squad to remain focused. They will not be taking Rennes lightly and will consider the tie to be far from over. Thomas Tuchel To Leave Bayern Munich at the End of 2023–24 Season.

Fabian Rieder, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Enzo Le Fee will not be available for Rennes as they are battling injuries. Azor Matusiwa and Baptiste Santamaria occupy the central midfield slot and will have Martin Terrier and Amine Gouiri as the two strikers. Steve Mandanda has been around for some time at the top level and his experience in goal should come in handy for the team.

Rafael Leao missed the last game against Rennes due to a calf problem but has trained with the team here. The Portuguese winger is expected to start this game with Christian Pulisic occupying the right wing. Olivier Giroud scored at the weekend and the French forward needs to continue his good form in front of the goal. Yacine Adli and Tijjani Reijnders get the opportunity in midfield for the visitors.

When is Stade Rennais vs AC Milan, UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Football Match?

AC Milan will clash swords with Stade Rennais in the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 round of 16 second leg on Thursday, February 22. The match will be played at Roazhon Park, Rennes, France and it is going to start at 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Inter Miami 2–0 Real Salt Lake, MLS 2024: Robert Taylor and Diego Gomez Score As the Herons Win the First Game of Major League Soccer 2024 Season.

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Stade Rennais vs AC Milan, UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 second leg showdown between Stade Rennais and AC Milan on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. For Stade Rennais vs AC Milan live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Stade Rennais vs AC Milan, UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Stade Rennais vs AC Milan match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription.

