This Day That Year: When Lionel Messi Netted his First Official Goal for Barcelona Against Albacete (Watch Video)

BARCELONA, SPAIN: FC Barcelona's Argentinian Messi (up) and Brazilian Ronaldinho celebrate their second goal against Albacete during their Spanish League football match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, 01 May 2005. FC Barcelona won 2-0. AFP PHOTO/LLUIS GENE. (Photo credit: Getty)

Lionel Messi has been the face of Barcelona ever since he has joined the club. Now Catalan Giants have relived the moment when the five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored his first goal for the club. The match was played against Albacete at Camp Nou. In this section of This Day That Year, we shall talk about this game where Messi scored his first goal as a 17-year-old on May 1, 2005. It was the 34th match in the league and the Argentine had just made his official debut under Frank Rijkaard. This Day That Year: Lionel Messi Secures 25th La Liga Title for Barcelona With Sensational Hat-Trick.

All eyes were on this young player and the entire camp was waiting for this teenager in action. The Catalan Giants were already one up in the game and at the 87th minute, the Barcelona boss decided to replace Samuel Eto with Lionel Messi who was dinning number 30 jersey. Just within a couple of minutes, Messi scored his first goal and thus put Barca on 2-0. Barcelona relived the moment by posting a video on their social media accounts.

1️⃣5️⃣ years since Leo #Messi ALMOST scored his FIRST EVER GOAL for Barça! But...did he end up scoring? 😉 pic.twitter.com/Fw9C4nYTqn — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 1, 2020

It was Ronaldinho who passed the ball to Messi lobbed it over the goalkeeper. Thus Messi bagged his first senior goal. While many of his colleagues have quite Barcelona, Messi is still at Camp Nou and the entire game circulates around the six-time Ballon d’Or winner. The Barcelona captain has scored 627 goals in official matches so far. This has helped him get the sixth Ballon d’Or of career. For now, there have been rumours that he could quit Barcelona owing to the shaky management. But many of them including Sergio Aguero feels that the Argentine will retire at Barcelona.