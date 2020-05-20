This Day That Year: When Team Barcelona Waved Goodbye to Andres Iniesta, Catalan Giants Share Emotional Video

One of the Greatest of All Time Left Everyone Teary-Eyed With His Emotional Speech (Photo Credits: Facebook @FCBarcelona)

Andres Iniesta has been one of the engineers for Barcelona and has been one of the pioneers of the success for the Catalan Giants. Andres Iniesta played for the team from 2002-2018. The central midfielder played his last game with the Catalan Giants on May 20, 2018, and thus in this section of ‘this Day That Year’ we talk about his last match. Needless to say that the Catalan Giants also cannot forget the day and thus they posted an emotional video on social media recalling his last match. So the Camp Nou was full of fans who had come to the stadium to watch their hero for the last time in action. This Day, That Year: Barcelona Legend Andres Iniesta Scored His First La Liga Goal Against Real Valladolid.

The stadium was full of displays which had the message of Infinite Iniesta. The match was against Real Sociedad and the visits also gave him a guard of honour as he walked to the ground for the last time. He even posed for pictures with the opponents. He couldn’t score for the team but the team won the game 1-0. It was Philippe Coutinho who converted a penalty into a goal. After the final whistle, there were hugs all over and Iniesta handed over the captaincy band to Lionel Messi.

The video was shared by Barcelona with an emotional caption. Check it out below:

#OnThisDay | May 20, 2018 💙❤️ Don @andresiniesta8 made his final appearance at Camp Nou. ∞ Just let the tears flow 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WBLcvdFSNw — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 20, 2020

He left the Catalan Giants with a simple message of, “Thank you,” for the players and fans. The followers still miss him. Talking about Andres Iniesta, he currently plays for the Japanese football club called Vissel Kobe.