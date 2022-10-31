Torino will face AC Milan in the latest round of fixtures in the Serie A 2022-23. The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Torino on October 31, 2022 (Monday) as both the teams eye to move up in the league table with three points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Torino vs AC Milan, Serie A 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Manchester United 1–0 West Ham, Premier League 2022–23: Marcus Rashford Nets 100th Goal As Red Devils Move to Fifth Spot (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Torino were winless in the league for five games in a row before finally getting a much-needed win against Udinese in the last game. Although they will miss Aina, Sanabria and Ilkhan due to injury in this game, they will want back-to-back wins to better their position in the table. On the other hand, AC Milan has been in a good run of form with wins in their last two league games as well as the trip to Zagreb in the Europa League. They will definitely want to continue their winning streak in spite of unclear circumstances around Theo Hernandez’s availability.

When Is Torino vs AC Milan, Serie A 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Torino vs AC Milan match in Serie A 2022-23 will be played at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Torino on October 31, 2022 (Monday). The game has a start time of 01:15 AM IST.

Where To Watch Torino vs AC Milan, Serie A 2022-23, Football Telecast On TV?

Sports18 and Viacom18 have broadcasting rights of Serie A 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports 18 1/1 HD channels to live telecast the match in English.

How To Watch Torino vs AC Milan, Serie A 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Voot Select app will live stream Torino vs AC Milan, Serie A 2022-23 on online platforms. Fans can tune into Voot Select app and JioTV platforms to catch the action live.

