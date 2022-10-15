Fresh from a shocking defeat to Maccabi-Haifa, Juventus would be aiming to regain confidence and get back to winning ways when they face city rivals Torino in the famous Turin derby in Serie A 2022-23. Max Allegri’s side have struggled to perform consistently this season, both in Italy and Europe and hence, find themselves in a spot of bother at the moment. A midweek defeat to Maccabi-Haifa is a big blow to the side’s confidence as they face a stern test to come back to form. They are currently placed eighth on the points table with 13 points from nine matches and Allegri would be keen for his men to improve those numbers. Barcelona Jersey to Feature Drake's OVO Owl Logo During El Clasico Clash Against Real Madrid

Juventus’ opponents Torino too have struggled, as they find themselves two places below Allegri and co on the Serie A 2022-23 points table. In terms of form, they walk into this clash on the back of a draw against Empoli. Juventus would be confident of their chances in this game as they boast of a good record against their city rivals. They have lost just once in the last 32 times they have faced Torino. Also, Juventus have won 11 out of the last 13 away matches against their city rivals in the Serie A.

When is Torino vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Torino vs Juventus match in Serie A 2022-23 will be played at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium on October 15, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Torino vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Torino vs Juventus match live on Sports 18 SD/HD channels as Viacom18 are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2022-23 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Torino vs Juventus, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

The Torino vs Juventus will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Torino vs Juventus match on the Voot Select app. JioTv will also provide live streaming of the match.

