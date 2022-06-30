Everton striker Richarlison is reportedly on his way to Tottenham Hotspur with the club closing in on a deal for the player. The Brazilian has been one of Everton's most dynamic players and Antonio Conte is said to be pretty interested in having the attacker join the North London side this summer. Richarlison's arrival at Spurs would increase their attacking options and he can also operate alongside the talismanic Harry Kane. Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: Barcelona To Submit a Third Bid For Bayern Munich Striker

Noted football journalist Fabrizio Romano says that the player's agents have agreed on a long-term contract with Spurs. There would be a meeting held between both clubs to discuss the details of this deal.

According to a report in Sky Sports, sources close to the deal have said that both clubs are on the verge of agreeing on a deal for the player's transfer. Spurs were reported to be facing competition from Chelsea for acquiring the Brazilian's signature. The Blues need a lot of reinforcements in their attack ahead of the new season, especially after Romelu Lukaku left to rejoin Inter Milan on a loan.

Playing the Champions League would certainly be an attraction that Richarlison might have which could lure him to Spurs. Conte's side have already made three signings this summer, the likes of which Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster. Their quick movements in the transfer market prove that the Italian is putting together a strong force to challenge both domestic and European titles.

