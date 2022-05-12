Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur face off against each other in the latest round of Premier League fixtures as the teams aim to move a step closer to Champions League qualification for the next season. The clash will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 12, 2022 (late Thursday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, EPL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Arsenal Transfer News: Gabriel Jesus Reportedly Interested in Joining North London Outfit, Claims Agent.

As things stand, Arsenal have the advantage in the race for a top-four finish as they are four points ahead of their city rivals in the points table. However, anything than a positive result will see Antonio Conte's men catch up with their rivals. Spurs need a win in this encounter and hope the Gunners drop further points if they are to make it to the Champions League.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. The game will be held on May 13, 2022 (Friday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match.

