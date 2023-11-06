Tottenham Hotspur, the only remaining unbeaten team in the English Premier League, play host to London rivals Chelsea in a fascinating Monday evening encounter. Spurs are playing a brilliant brand of football under manager Ange Postecoglou which has been missing for a few years now. A win at home against the Blues will see them go top of the points table, overtaking champions Manchester City. It also is an opportunity for them to establish themselves in the title race which features the likes of City and Arsenal. Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino are 13th with just two wins in their last five games. The former Tottenham boss will want to do well against them and there is added theatrics about them. Tottenham Hotspur versus Chelsea will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 am IST. Liverpool 1–1 Luton Town, Premier League 2023–24: Luis Diaz Appeals for Release of His Kidnapped Father After Scoring for Reds.

Richarlison has done well on the left wing and he is likely to continue playing out wide. Son Heung-min will play up top and providing him support will be playmaker James Maddison as the no 10. Yves Bissouma and Papa Matar Sarr’s partnership in midfield has been the backbone of Spur’s early success. The duo will bring both energy and excellent ball retention abilities to help Spurs boss the game.

Benoit Badiashile is likely to be on the bench for Chelsea with Thiago Silva pairing up with Levi Colwill at the heart of defence. Nicolas Jackson will be the central striker with Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer on the wings. Mykhailo Mudryk is likely to undergo a late fitness test to determine their availability for the game. Premier League 2023–24: Manchester City Regain Top Spot With Dominant Victory Over Bournemouth While Arsenal Lose Against Newcastle United.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will host Chelsea in the Premier League 2023-24 on Tuesday, November 7. The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match on Star Sports Select 1/HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Tottenham Hotspur have an incredible eight wins in their last nine league matches. Expect them to dominate the contest and secure an easy win in the end.

