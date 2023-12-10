Tottenham Hotspur are without a win in their last five games which includes a staggering four defeats, leaving them struggling in the league. Ange Postecoglou is a manager under pressure and must come up with a plan to reverse their free fall. He sees his side host Newcastle United this evening and it should be a quality game between to top yet inconsistent clubs. Opponents Magpies lost out to Everton in their last game which very few saw it coming. Manager Eddie Howe is aware of the fact that for his team to compete in the title race and reach the next level, they will have to not only win these games but win it big. Tottenham Hotspur versus Newcastle United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:00 PM. Premier League 2023–24: Mauricio Pochettino Backs Levi Colwill To Lead Chelsea in Future.

Son Heung-min will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the contest after suffering a muscle problem in the game against the Hammers. The unavailability of James Maddison has hurt the team and they will have to continue to find a way to play better without him. Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski on the wings have pace and trickery about their game and will look to get behind the Newcastle backline.

Nick Pope is out for a few weeks due to a dislocated shoulder and joins a lengthy list of players that are unfit. Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes in midfield have their task cut out with the home side likely to dominate possession. Aleksander Isak leads the attack with Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almiron on the wings. Fabian Schar at the heart of defence has been a bit inconsistent with his displays but is likely to keep his place.

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Newcastle United in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, December 10. The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United match on Star Sports Select SD and Star Sports Select HD TV channels.

It should be an entertaining game of football and is likely to end in a draw.

