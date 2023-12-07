Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to give their top four ambitions a lift with a win over London rivals West Ham United. They snapped up a three-game losing streak with a hard-fought draw against Manchester City in the last game which would have lifted the spirit of the squad. Spurs started the campaign on a bright, rising to the top of the points table. But a slight dip in fortune means they have let Arsenal and Liverpool take charge of the title race. Opponents Hammers are 9th but head into the game on the back of a three-game unbeaten streak which includes two wins. To push for the Europa playoffs, the team will need to get the victories in such crunch games. Tottenham Hotspur versus West Ham United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 1:45 am IST. Premier League 2023–24: Liverpool Defender Joel Matip Set To Miss Rest of Season After Rupturing His ACL.

Cristian Romero will return to the Spurs fold after serving a three-game suspension. Pape Matar Sarr is likely to undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison are two big names missing for the home side while the likes of Ivan Perisic are ruled out for the rest of the season. Heung-min Son has won admirers all over the world for his work rate and eye for goal and Hammers will do well to keep him quiet.

Jarrod Bowen will play as the loan striker for the visitors with Tomas Soucek as the playmaker behind him. Lucas Paqueta will be deployed to the wings with James Ward-Prowse controlling the tempo of the game from midfield. Alphonse Areola in goal should expect a busy day at work considering the Spurs attack with will. Luton Town 3-4 Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24: Declan Rice's Last Minute Goal Help Gunners Move Five Points Clear of Liverpool in EPL Title Race (Watch Video Highlights Here).

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will take on West Ham in the Premier League 2023-24 on Friday, December 8. The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will start at 1:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD and Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It should be an entertaining game of football with Spurs claiming a 2-1 win at the end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2023 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).