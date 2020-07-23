Udinese will take on Serie A 2019-20 table topper Juventus today at the Dacia Arena. Udinese has a very poor record against the Bianconeri as they have won only a single game out of 15. The visiting team has won their last five games against Udinese and has scored 17 goals conceding four. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as he has scored 30 goals in the season and thus equalled Lazio’s Ciro Immobile. In this article, we shall look at the predicted line-ups of both the squads but before that let's see how the teams have shaped up so far. UDI vs JUV Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Udinese vs Juventus Football Match.

Luca Gotti's Udinese team has a few injuries to look after. Lukasz Teodorczyk, Sebastian Prodl, Mato Jajalo and Rolando Mandragora will be the absentees for the team and are not expected to make a comeback until the end of the season. For Juventus, Leonardo Bonucci will not be able to feature in the playing XI as he had picked up his 10th yellow card in the last game against Lazio. Gonzalo Higuain remains doubtful. Mattia de Sciglio and Sami Khedira are also on the doctor's table.

Federico Bernardeschi who missed out the last tie due to a yellow card makes a comeback into the squad. Now, let's have a look at the predicted line-up for both teams.

Udinese: Musso; Becao, Nuytinck, Samir; Stryger Larsen, De Paul, Fofana, Sema, Zeegelaar; Lasagna, Okaka

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, de Ligt, Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo

Juventus is expected to go with 4-3-3 line-up whereas, Udinese will step on to the field with 3-5-2 formation. Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo are obviously the players to watch out for.

