The new season of the UEFA Champions League is set to get underway soon as the UCL 2021-22 group stage draw will be held on August 26, 2021 (Thursday) in Istanbul, Turkey. Chelsea legends Branislav Ivanovic and Michael Essien will assist with the event. So ahead of the UCL 2021-22 group stage draw, we take a look at qualified teams, rules and other things you must know. Benfica, Malmo, BSC Young Boys Edge Closer To Group Stages With First Leg Wins.

Chelsea are the defending champions after defeating Manchester City in last season's final to lift their first UCL title since the 2012 season. A total of 32 teams will make it to the group stages with 26 of them already booking their place through automatic qualification while the final six spots will be filled by teams via the playoffs.

When Will UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group Stage Draw Take Place?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 group stage draw will be held in Turkey, Istanbul on August 26, 2021 (Thursday). The event has a start time of 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Online Streaming and Live Telecast Of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group Stage Draw?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and the UCL group stage draw will be telecasted live on Sony Sports channels. Fans can tune into SonyLIV and UEFA.com to watch live streaming of the group stage draw on online platforms

Which Teams Have Qualified For UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group Stages?

32 teams will qualify for the UCL 2021-22 group stages. Twenty-nine (three through play-offs) teams have already qualified with the remaining three berths being filled by the playoff winners.

England: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea

Spain: Atletico, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Villarreal

Italy: Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atalanta, Juventus

Germany: Bayern, Leipzig, Dortmund, Wolfsburg

France: LOSC Lille, Paris Saint Germain

Portugal: Sporting CP, Porto, Benfica

Netherlands: Ajax

Russia: Zenit St Petersberg

Belgium: Club Brugge

Ukraine: Dynamo Kyiv

Turkey: Besiktas

Switzerland: BSC Young Boys

Sweden: Malmö

Three remaining play-off winners (Shakhtar vs AS Monaco, Brondby vs RB Salzburg, Sheriff vs Dinamo Zagreb).

How Does UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group Stage Draw Works?

The teams will be divided into four pots (Pot 1 to Pot 4) in which the Pot 1 includes the continental winners and domestic title holders. Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by the club coefficient rankings. In addition, no teams from the same league can be drawn together in the same group.

Which Teams Are Placed In Pot 1 To Pot 4 For UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group Stage?

Pot 1: Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Atlético Madrid, Villarreal, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Lille

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund

Pot 3: Porto, Ajax, RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Benfica

Pot 4: AC Milan, Club Brugge, Wolfsburg, Young Boys, Malmo

Besiktas and Dynamo Kyiv, meanwhile, have qualified but are yet to be assigned a place in any of the four pots. The remaining teams in the pots will be decided after the final round of playoff games.

When Do UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group Stages Begin?

The UEFA Champions League group stages will begin from September onwards. The Matchday 1 will be held on 14/15 September with Mathcay 2 taking place two weeks later. Matchday 3 will be held in October while Matchday 4 & 5 taking place in November with December hosting the final Matchday.

