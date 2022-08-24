The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 group stage draw is right around the corner. The matches of the opening stage will kick off in the month of September. Meanwhile the ceremony of the UCL draw is knocking at the door as it is going to be held on Thursday, August 25. The program is scheduled to start at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). There are 32 teams who will be participating in this group stage draw. These top European teams will be divided into eight groups. Each groups will have four teams. Barcelona vs Manchester City Live Streaming Online in IST: Get Free Live Telecast of Club Friendly Football Match in India

This year's UCL group stage draw will be held in Turkey, Istanbul. UEFA and FIFA will organise the event jointly. Poppy Miller will be the host of the prestigious ceremony who will sends the teams to different groups through lottery. Ian Jolly, Luis Garcia, Jimmy Conrad and Fabrizio Romano are the official analysts of the UCL 2022-23 group stage draw.

As the UCL 2022-23 group stage draw ceremony is here, let's us have a look at the facts and details of the event.

Top teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich will take part in this group stage draw. There is a possibility of a group of death consisting elite teams in one group just like past years of the event. Real Madrid are the current champions of UEFA Champions League, having won the European crown for a record 14th time so far. In this ceremony, the names of the best players awards in different category will be announced.

