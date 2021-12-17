With FIFA World Cup 2022 just a few months away and now we have UEFA Nations League fixtures to play in June and September. What raised eyebrows was the Group A fixtures where England will lock horns with Germany, Italy and Hungary. They are pitted against UEFA EURO 2020 finalists Italy and England meet again, in Group A3, where Germany and Hungary also lie in wait. The draws took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday. They also release the match dates during the draws. Cristiano Ronaldo Promises Fans That Portugal is Heading to Qatar for FIFA 2022 World Cup (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal is placed in Group A2 and they will take on Spain, Switzerland and Czech Republic. France will be playing against Denmark, Croatia and Austria. Match 1 and 2 will take place 2–8 June 2022 whereas, Match 3 & 4 will happen on 8–14 June 2022. The league consists of three leagues of 16 teams each and a fourth of seven. The official account of the UEFA Nations League also shared the Groups on social media.

Tweet:

🏆 2022/23 Nations League draw ✅ Most exciting group is ____ 🤩#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/BT5F3scKPM — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) December 16, 2021

Now, check out the full draws below.

LEAGUE A

Group A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria

Group A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic

Group A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary

Group A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

LEAGUE B

Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group B2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania

Group B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

LEAGUE C

Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia

Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/Moldova

Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

LEAGUE D

Group D1: Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan/Moldova, Andorra, Latvia

Group D2: Malta, Cyprus/Estonia, San Marino

Match Dates:

Matchdays 1 & 2: 2–8 June 2022

Matchdays 3 & 4: 8–14 June 2022

Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022

Finals draw: tbc

Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023

Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023

Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024

For most fans, Group A3 is expected to be the most exciting one for obvious reasons. Tell us what do you think about the UEFA Nations 2022-23 draws in the Comments section below.

