Liverpool are certain to progress from Group E of the UEFA Europa League as table toppers, leaving their final game against Union Saint-Gilloise as nothing more than a dead rubber. The Reds have made a bright start to the campaign and leading the English Premier League points table. Jurgen Klopp is seeing his squad get back their attacking rhythm which was missing last year. The new players are now fully in sync with each other and the results are for all to see. Opponents Union Saint-Gilloise are third but a win for them this evening coupled with the other result going their way should see them progress. Union Saint-Gilloise versus Liverpool will be streamed on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:15 PM IST. Turkish Referee Halil Umut Meler Leaves Hospital Following Recovery From Attack by MKE Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca During Super Lig 2023-24 Match.

Kevin Mac Allister will come up against his brother Alexis Mac Allister once again, this time hoping the result goes his way. Anthony Moris will be in goal for the hosts and should expect a busy day at work. Gustaf Nilsson will lead the attack in a 4-3-3 formation with Lazare Amani and Cameron Puertas as the wingers.

Thiago Alcantara, Andrew Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic will all return in 2024 for Liverpool while Joel Matip is slated to come back next season. Coady Gakpo will lead the attack with Luiz Diaz and Ben Doak as the wide players. Wataru Endo will play as the defensive midfielders with Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot as his partner, in a more attacking role.

When is Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool, UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Football Match?

Liverpool will be visiting Union Saint-Gilloise in the Group E match of the UEFA Europa League on Friday, December 15. The game will begin at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Lotto Park, Brussels, Belgium. Lionel Messi’s 2022 Football World Cup Final Argentina Shirt Expected to Sell for 10 Million USD.

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool, UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool, UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Liverpool will opt for a fringe players to feature in this game but they still have the quality to secure a victory here.

