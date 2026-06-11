The much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 is officially underway, and Indian football fans have multiple avenues to catch every moment of the action. Zee Entertainment, having secured the broadcasting rights for the prestigious tournament in India, has launched its dedicated sports channels, Unite8 Sports, to bring comprehensive coverage. Alongside this, select marquee matches will be available free-to-air on DD Sports, with all games accessible for streaming on the Zee5 platform. ZEE5 Subscription Plans for FIFA World Cup 2026.

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup, featuring an expanded format with 48 teams for the first time, begins today, June 11, 2026, and will conclude with the final on July 19, 2026. The opening ceremony and the inaugural match between hosts Mexico and South Africa are scheduled to kick off at 00:30 AM IST on June 12, 2026, from the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. FIFA World Cup 2026 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Celebrates Start of Football WC.

Unite8 Sports: Home for FIFA World Cup 2026

Zee Entertainment launched its new sports channel portfolio, Unite8 Sports, on June 2, 2026, specifically for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and other major FIFA events through 2034. The network comprises four channels: Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. These channels are now available across major DTH and cable platforms nationwide.

Unite8 Sports Channel Number on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV

DTH Provider Channel Name Channel Number Airtel Digital TV Unite8 Sports 1 300 Airtel Digital TV Unite8 Sports 1 HD 301 Airtel Digital TV Unite8 Sports 2 302 Airtel Digital TV Unite8 Sports 2 HD 303 TATA Play Unite8 Sports 1 495 TATA Play Unite8 Sports 1 HD 494 Dish TV Unite8 Sports 1 HD 631 Dish TV Unite8 Sports 1 632 Dish TV Unite8 Sports 2 HD 633 Dish TV Unite8 Sports 2 634 Videocon d2h Unite8 Sports 1 HD 502 Videocon d2h Unite8 Sports 1 503 Videocon d2h Unite8 Sports 2 HD 558 Videocon d2h Unite8 Sports 2 559

Note: Channel numbers are subject to change by DTH providers. Viewers are advised to check their respective DTH service's channel guide for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

FIFA WC 2026 Free-to-Air Coverage on DD Sports

For those without a subscription to Unite8 Sports, Doordarshan's DD Sports channel will provide free-to-air telecasts of select high-profile matches. This includes the opening match, all four quarter-finals, both semi-finals, and the final. DD Sports ensures a wider reach for key moments of the tournament across the country.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming on Zee5

Beyond traditional television broadcasts, all 104 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available for live streaming on Zee5, Zee Entertainment's digital platform. Fans can access the matches via the Zee5 app on smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, or through the Zee5 website on desktops and laptops. Zee has also introduced a dedicated 'Zee5 FIFA World Cup 2026 + All Access' subscription pack for comprehensive coverage.

With a multi-platform approach, football enthusiasts in India are well-equipped to follow every kick, goal, and dramatic moment of the FIFA World Cup 2026, whether on dedicated sports channels, free-to-air television, or digital streaming services.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Unite8 Sports). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 09:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).