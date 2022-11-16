Lionel Messi’s Argentina would be aiming to have their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2022 on track when they take on UAE in an international friendly. The Argentina side are entering the competition as one of the favourites, having been on a 35-game undefeated streak with their last loss coming to Brazil, way back in 2019. Placed in Group C, Argentina will kickstart their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign when they face Saudi Arabia on November 22, followed by matches against Mexico and Poland. Meanwhile, you can scroll below to get live streaming and telecast details of the match. Lionel Messi Picks Brazil, France and England As Favourites Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

UAE on the other hand, have not qualified for the World Cup and will be competing in the Gulf Cup, which is to take place in January next year. Argentina would be in action for the first time since defeating Jamaica 3-0 in a friendly match on September 28.

United Arab Emirates vs Argentina, International Friendly Football Match, Time and Schedule

Argentina vs United Arab Emirates will take place on November 16 (Wednesday) at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will start at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

United Arab Emirates vs Argentina, International Friendly Football Match, Live Telecast in India available?

There are no official broadcasters for Argentina vs the United Arab Emirates international friendly in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the ARG vs UAE live telecast on their TV sets.

United Arab Emirates vs Argentina, International Friendly Football Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

Argentina vs UAE friendly game will not be live-streamed on online platforms for fans in India as there are no official broadcasters. Fans can keep up to date with the scores on the social media platforms of the teams.

