United States vs Australia Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage continues to deliver thrilling encounters, and the upcoming clash between co-hosts United States and a resurgent Australia promises another exciting spectacle. Set to kick off on Saturday, June 20, at 12:30 AM IST (Friday, June 19, 12:00 PM local time) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, this Group D fixture sees both sides entering with momentum after securing victories in their opening matches. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 20): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Match Details

Detail Information Match United States vs Australia Date (IST) Saturday, June 20, 2026 Kick-Off (IST) 12:30 AM IST Venue Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington Stage Group Stage Group Group D

Recent Form and Head-to-Head

The United States national team began their World Cup campaign impressively, securing a dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay. Star striker Folarin Balogun announced his arrival on the world stage with a crucial brace, underlining the attacking prowess of Mauricio Pochettino's squad. Midfield general Tyler Adams also put in a commanding performance, dominating the midfield battle. While Christian Pulisic was substituted due to a calf issue in the opener, reports indicate he is expected to be fit to start against Australia.

Australia, under coach Tony Popovic, also started their tournament with a significant 2-0 upset win against Turkey. Goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe, coupled with a strong goalkeeping display from Patrick Beach, highlighted the Socceroos' tactical discipline and ability to deliver on the big stage. Historically, the USMNT holds a slight edge over Australia in their four previous friendly encounters, with two wins, one draw, and one loss for the Americans. Their most recent meeting in October 2025 saw the USA clinch a 2-1 victory. This Group D fixture marks their first-ever competitive clash in a FIFA World Cup.

Expected Lineups

United States (4-3-3): Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman; Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Tim Weah.

Australia (3-4-2-1): Patrick Beach; Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess; Jordan Bos, Jackson Irvine, Aiden O'Neill, Riley McGree; Nestory Irankunda, Connor Metcalfe; Mohamed Toure.

Dream11 Fantasy Football Picks

This match presents several exciting fantasy prospects. The USA's attacking flair, combined with Australia's defensive solidity and counter-attacking threat, suggests a balanced approach is key.

Goalkeeper: Patrick Beach (AUS) – After a stellar clean sheet and several key saves against Turkey, Beach could be a reliable choice.

Defenders: Antonee Robinson (USA) for his attacking runs and defensive contributions, Chris Richards (USA) for his aerial prowess and defensive solidity, Harry Souttar (AUS) for his commanding presence at the back and set-piece threat, and Alex Freeman (USA) as an attacking full-back who provided an assist in the opener.

Midfielders: Christian Pulisic (USA) is a must-have for his goal-scoring and assisting potential, Weston McKennie (USA) for his box-to-box energy and offensive contributions, Tyler Adams (USA) for his defensive midfield points, and Malik Tillman (USA) for his attacking influence from midfield.

Forwards: Folarin Balogun (USA) is in red-hot form after his brace and will be looking to add more goals, while Nestory Irankunda (AUS) is a key attacking threat who scored in Australia's opener.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain: Folarin Balogun (USA) – His two goals in the opening match make him a strong contender for the armband, given his role as the primary striker.

Vice-Captain: Christian Pulisic (USA) – Despite a slight injury scare, Pulisic's creative ability and knack for goals make him an excellent vice-captain choice, assuming full fitness. Who is Ivana Knoll? Know All About Miss Croatia World Finalist Stealing Show At FIFA World Cup 2026.

Budget Differentials

Consider these players for value and potential high returns:

Alex Freeman (USA): The attacking full-back showed his offensive capabilities with an assist against Paraguay.

Connor Metcalfe (AUS): Scored a crucial goal in Australia's win over Turkey and can provide midfield attacking points.

Malik Tillman (USA): His impactful performance in the midfield for the USMNT makes him a good differential pick for goal contributions.

Players to Avoid

While all players are vital to their teams, for fantasy purposes, consider avoiding those with recent fitness concerns or those who might have limited minutes due to tactical changes. Keep an eye on the final confirmed lineups closer to kick-off to make informed decisions.

This Group D battle promises to be a tight affair, with both teams eager to consolidate their positions. Fantasy managers should target key attackers and influential midfielders from both sides to maximize their points. Good luck with your selections!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).