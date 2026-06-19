United States vs Australia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say

Seattle, USA – The anticipation builds in Seattle as co-hosts United States prepare to face Australia in a crucial Group D encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2026. With both teams having secured wins in their opening fixtures, this match, kicking off on Saturday, June 20, at 12:30 AM IST (Friday, June 19, 3:00 PM ET local time), is poised to significantly shape the group standings. Prediction markets, particularly Polymarket, indicate a clear favourite in what is expected to be a competitive clash at Seattle Stadium. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 20): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Polymarket Prediction

According to the latest data from Polymarket, the United States are firm favourites to win their second Group D match. The market assigns a substantial probability to an American victory, reflecting confidence in their ability to perform on home soil. Australia, despite their impressive start to the tournament, are considered underdogs.

Here are the implied probabilities from Polymarket prediction markets:

United States Win: 62 percent

Draw: 22 percent

Australia Win: 19 percent

These figures suggest that while a draw is seen as a distinct possibility, an Australian upset is considered less likely by the market. It's important to note that these implied probabilities from prediction markets may not sum to exactly 100% due to various market factors and how contracts are traded.

Analyzing the Matchup

Both teams come into this fixture on the back of strong opening performances. The United States started their campaign with a resounding 4-1 victory over Paraguay, demonstrating their attacking prowess and home advantage. The American squad, currently ranked 17th in FIFA, has shown good form overall. Key attacking figures like Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic will be crucial for the hosts.

Australia, ranked 27th globally, also secured an impressive 2-0 win against Türkiye in their first Group D match, defying underdog expectations. The Socceroos are known for their tactical discipline and ability to challenge favoured opponents, having reached the Round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup.

Historically, the two nations have met four times. Australia secured a 1-0 victory in their first encounter in 1992, followed by a goalless draw in 1998. The United States then claimed wins with a 3-1 scoreline in 2010 and a 2-1 victory in October 2025. Who is Ivana Knoll? Know All About Miss Croatia World Finalist Stealing Show At FIFA World Cup 2026.

What's at Stake?

This Group D clash holds immense significance for both teams. A win for either the United States or Australia would put them in a commanding position to qualify for the knockout stages, with the top two teams from each group advancing automatically, alongside the eight best third-placed finishers. The Americans, as co-hosts, are eager to top their group, a prospect that the Opta supercomputer pegs at a 32.83% chance, alongside a 76.94% probability of reaching the knockout rounds. Australia will be looking to continue their impressive run and further solidify their credentials in what is considered a balanced group.

Given their strong start, home advantage, and the backing of prediction markets, the United States enter this match as deserved favourites. However, Australia's recent form and history of challenging higher-ranked teams suggest that this encounter in Seattle will be far from a one-sided affair, promising an engaging battle for crucial World Cup points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).