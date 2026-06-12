United States vs Paraguay Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 ignites with fervent anticipation as co-hosts United States prepare to clash with Paraguay in their Group D opener. Set to unfold at the iconic Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, California, this encounter on Friday, June 12, 2026, promises an engaging start to both teams' World Cup journeys. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:00 PM Pacific Time / 9:00 PM Eastern Time, translating to Saturday, June 13, 6:30 AM IST for Indian viewers. Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: Predicted FIFA World Cup 2026 Lineups.

Under the guidance of manager Mauricio Pochettino, the USMNT carries the hopes of a nation, aiming to leverage home advantage against a defensively resolute Paraguayan side led by Gustavo Alfaro. While the Stars and Stripes enter as favorites, Paraguay's disciplined approach could make this a tightly contested affair. For fantasy managers, selecting the right blend of attacking prowess and defensive solidity will be key.

Match Details

Detail Information Teams United States vs Paraguay Competition FIFA World Cup 2026, Group Stage (Group D) Date Friday, June 12, 2026 Kick-off 6:00 PM PT / 9:00 PM ET (USA) Kick-off Saturday, June 13, 6:30 AM IST Venue Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium), Inglewood, CA

Recent Form and Head-to-Head

The United States has experienced mixed results in their recent outings in early 2026, securing a 3-2 victory against Senegal but facing defeats against Portugal (0-2), Belgium (2-5), and Germany (1-2) in challenging friendly fixtures. However, their late 2025 form included impressive wins over Uruguay (5-1) and Australia (2-1), alongside a 2-1 friendly victory against Paraguay itself.

Paraguay, returning to the World Cup stage for the first time since 2010, has showcased strong defensive organization, conceding just 10 goals in 18 CONMEBOL qualifying matches. Their recent 2026 friendlies saw them defeat Greece 1-0 and Nicaragua 4-0, with a narrow 1-2 loss to Morocco. They have won three of their last four matches leading into the tournament.

In nine previous encounters, the USA holds a superior head-to-head record with five wins, two draws, and two losses against Paraguay. Their last meeting in November 2025 ended in a 2-1 victory for the USA. The only prior World Cup clash was in 1930, where the USA triumphed 3-0. Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

Expected Lineups & Key Players

United States (Probable 4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Matt Freese

Defenders: Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards, Miles Robinson, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Giovanni Reyna

Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Timothy Weah

Key USA Players:

Tim Ream (DEF): The veteran defender has been officially named captain of the USMNT for the World Cup, providing leadership and experience at the back.

Christian Pulisic (FWD): A primary attacking threat and consistent goal/assist provider. He scored in their last friendly against Paraguay.

Folarin Balogun (FWD): The main striker for the USMNT, Balogun has been in good club form and also scored against Paraguay in November 2025.

Weston McKennie (MID): A dominant box-to-box midfielder, McKennie's energy, tackling, and offensive contributions are vital.

Chris Richards (DEF): Anchoring the defense, Richards provides aerial prowess and leadership. He has recovered from a recent injury and is expected to start.

Paraguay (Probable 4-4-2):

Goalkeeper: Gatito Fernández

Defenders: Juan José Cáceres, Gustavo Gómez (C), Omar Alderete, Júnior Alonso

Midfielders: Miguel Almirón, Diego Gómez, Andrés Cubas, Ramón Sosa

Forwards: Antonio Sanabria, Alex Arce

Key Paraguay Players:

Miguel Almirón (MID): The Atlanta United FC star is Paraguay's most dynamic attacker, known for his pace and dribbling on the wing.

Gustavo Gómez (DEF): The experienced captain is a rock at the back for Paraguay and a threat from set-pieces.

Dream11 Team Prediction

This match is expected to be a low-scoring affair, with the USA likely to dominate possession against a compact Paraguayan defense. Focus on US attackers and strong defenders from both sides.

Captain & Vice-Captain Picks

Captain: Christian Pulisic (USA) - The talismanic forward is directly involved in most of USA's attacking plays and is a strong candidate for goals or assists.

Vice-Captain: Folarin Balogun (USA) - As the primary striker, Balogun will be looking to get on the scoresheet and has proven his finishing ability.

Budget Differentials

Timothy Weah (USA): The winger offers pace and an ability to deliver dangerous crosses, making him a potential source of assists.

Antonee Robinson (USA): An attacking full-back who loves to bomb forward, he can contribute both defensively and offensively.

Diego Gómez (PAR): The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder is a promising talent who could provide some creative sparks for Paraguay, especially in set-piece situations. Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Match.

Players to Avoid

Julio Enciso (Paraguay): The talented attacking midfielder is reportedly out due to a thigh injury and is expected to miss this match, significantly impacting Paraguay's offensive threat. Avoid picking him for your fantasy team.

Most Paraguayan Forwards (except Almirón): Given Paraguay's defensive style and the absence of Enciso, their forwards may struggle for service and goal-scoring opportunities against a strong US defense.

This Group D clash marks a pivotal start for both nations. While the USA aims for a strong opening statement on home soil, Paraguay will rely on their defensive resilience to snatch a valuable point or more. Choose your fantasy XI wisely and enjoy the spectacle of the FIFA World Cup 2026!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).