United States vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D clash between co-hosts United States and Paraguay is scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2026, at the iconic Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kick-off is set for 6:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) / 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) in the USA, which translates to Saturday, June 13, 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). United States vs Paraguay Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Match.

Polymarket, the leading prediction market platform, indicates a strong favouritism for the USMNT as they begin their home World Cup journey. Current market sentiment suggests a significant advantage for the Stars and Stripes to secure three points against a resilient Paraguayan side.

United States vs Paraguay Polymarket Odds Analysis

As of June 12, 2026, Polymarket's prediction markets show the following probabilities for the United States vs Paraguay fixture:

Outcome Probability United States 50.0% Draw 27.5% Paraguay 22.5%

These odds position the United States with roughly a 1 in 2 chance of winning, reflecting confidence in their home advantage and squad quality, while a draw is considered more likely than a Paraguay victory.

United States vs Paraguay Team Form and Key Players

The United States enters the tournament with high expectations, bolstered by home-field advantage and a talented squad under manager Mauricio Pochettino, who took over in September 2024. The team demonstrated strong form in 2025, although their recent preparations in 2026 saw mixed results. Key players to watch include captain Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), striker Folarin Balogun (Monaco), and midfield generals Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth) and Weston McKennie (Juventus).

Paraguay, under manager Gustavo Alfaro, returns to the World Cup after a 16-year absence, having finished sixth in the tough CONMEBOL qualifiers. They are known for a disciplined, defense-first approach. 22-year-old rising star Julio Enciso is a key player to watch. Veteran attacking midfielder Miguel Almirón and defender Gustavo Gómez will also be crucial for La Albirroja. Belgium's Thibaut Courtois Hints at International Retirement Post-FIFA World Cup 2026.

United States vs Paraguay Head-to-Head Record

Historically, the United States has held the upper hand against Paraguay. The two nations have met nine times previously, with the USMNT recording five victories, two draws, and two losses. Their last encounter was a friendly on November 15, 2025, which saw the United States triumph 2-1. The only previous World Cup meeting dates back to the inaugural tournament in 1930, where the USA secured a 3-0 win.

As the USMNT embarks on their World Cup campaign on home soil, the Polymarket odds reflect a cautious optimism for a winning start. However, Paraguay's defensive solidity and recent improvements under Alfaro mean the hosts cannot afford to be complacent in this crucial Group D encounter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).