Uzbekistan vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K opener between Uzbekistan and Colombia is set to kick off, with global attention turning to the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. For Uzbekistan, this match marks a momentous occasion – their first-ever appearance in football's showpiece event. Standing in their way is a seasoned Colombian squad, keen to make a strong statement after missing out on the previous tournament. Lionel Messi Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record, Becomes Oldest Player To Score FIFA World Cup Hat-Trick.

Polymarket Predicts Dominant Colombia Performance

According to the latest data from Polymarket prediction markets, Colombia enters this fixture with a significantly higher chance of securing three points. As of June 16, 2026, Polymarket assigns a substantial 72% implied probability to a Colombia victory. A draw is given a 20% chance, while a historic win for debutants Uzbekistan stands at just 9%. These figures highlight a strong market consensus favoring the South American powerhouse.

Team Form and Key Storylines

Uzbekistan, under the guidance of World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro, arrives in North America having made history by qualifying for the tournament for the first time. Their qualification campaign was notable for its defensive solidity, with the White Wolves finishing second in their AFC third-round qualifying group. Key players like Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov and all-time leading scorer Eldor Shomurodov will be crucial as they aim to defy expectations. While tactically organized, concerns exist regarding their ability to consistently create scoring opportunities.

Colombia makes its return to the global stage after an absence in 2022, having secured qualification by finishing third in the highly competitive CONMEBOL qualifiers. Coach Néstor Lorenzo has overseen an impressive period, including a remarkable 28-match unbeaten run leading up to the 2024 Copa América final, which they narrowly lost to Argentina. Ranked 13th globally by FIFA as of June 2026, Los Cafeteros boast a wealth of attacking talent, featuring stars like James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz, and Richard Ríos. While boasting impressive attacking talent, their qualifying campaign sometimes saw them create numerous chances but convert fewer, a point of focus for Coach Lorenzo. This match is vital for Colombia to establish early momentum in Group K, which also features Portugal and DR Congo. Venomous Snake Found at Germany’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Base As Captain Joshua Kimmich Expresses Concern.

Match Details

Here are the confirmed details for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K encounter:

Match: Uzbekistan vs Colombia

Stage: Group Stage

Group: Group K

Kick-off (IST): Thursday, June 18, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

With Colombia's strong market backing and Uzbekistan's historic debut fueling their underdog spirit, this Group K fixture promises an intriguing battle. While the markets lean heavily towards a Colombian victory, the World Cup often delivers surprises, especially when one team has 'nothing to lose' and everything to gain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).