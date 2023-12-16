Barcelona will play Valencia in an away tie in their latest La Liga fixture wherein a victory is needed for them to stay relevant in the title race. The Catalonians have managed 34 points from 16 games so far and head into the fixture on the back of a 4-2 drubbing at the hands of Girona last weekend. Xavi knows his side are the defending champions but this term, there is a lack of cutting edge in their game, which needs urgent fixing. Opponents Valencia are 11th and with a solitary win in their last five matches which does not bode well for their ambitions. They will have to make their home form count against the Catalonians. Valencia versus Barcelona will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 1:30 am IST. Six Lionel Messi 2022 Football World Cup Shirts Sell for 7.8 Million USD at Auction in New York.

Jose Gaya and Andre Almeida miss out for Valencia due to fitness issues while Gabriel Paulista and Javi Guerra are suspended after receiving their marching order in the last game. Mouctar Diakhaby is set to feature in defence and he has his task cut out against one of the best attacks in the league. Hugo Guillamon gets an opportunity in midfield where he is likely to sit deep and shield the backline.

Joao Cancelo, Pedri, Ilkay Gundogan, Raphinha and Joao Felix all return to the starting eleven for Barcelona. Robert Lewandowski will shoulder much of the attacking talent for the hosts and Valencia will need to mark him well. Frenkie de Jong is a floater in midfield with his primary role concerned with supplying key passes to the forward line. Turkish Football Federation Bans MKE Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca Permanently for Punching Referee Halil Umut Meler.

When is Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Valencia will take on Barcelona in the La Liga 2023-24 on Sunday, December 17. The La Liga match will be played at Mestalla Stadium and it will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights to the La Liga 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Valencia vs Barcelona, on Sports18 1/HD TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down. Inter Miami Set To Face Against Japanese League Champion Vissel Kobe in Pre-Season Tour on February 7.

How to Get Live Streaming of Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the La Liga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Valencia vs Barcelona football match on the JioCinema app and website. Barcelona are not in the best of forms but they have great individual talent in their ranks. Expect the visitors to cruise to a 0-1 victory here.

