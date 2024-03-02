Real Madrid moved a step closer to the LaLiga 2023-24 title after a big win against Sevilla in the last gameweek at home in Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos were suffering with injury issues as Jude Bellingham and Joselu were out with fitness concerns. Real Madrid struggled hard to break down the Sevilla defence but it was the veteran Luka Modric who scored a stunner to help them clinch three points and maintain the lead over rivals Barcelona who also won their match. They will take on Valencia in their next match away from home and coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Jude Bellingham will be available for the match. The Los Blancos will definitely be further boosted with Bellingham's presence as it will restore their goal scoring threat. Bayern Munich Drop Points in Club's 2000th Bundesliga Game With 2–2 Draw Against SC Freiburg.

Valencia have not been in action since drawing 0-0 with Sevilla on February 17, as their clash with Granada, which was scheduled for last weekend, was postponed following a deadly fire in the city. Ruben Baraja's side have won 10, drawn six and lost nine of their 25 league matches this season to collect 36 points, which has left them ninth in the table. Los Che have been solid on home soil this season, picking up 24 points from their 12 matches.

Valencia will be missing Thierry Correia due to a thigh problem, while Diego Lopez remains a doubt. As for Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham has won his battle to overcome an ankle injury in time to feature this weekend, with the England international set to return to the side after three games out. Militao, Alaba and Courtois are still missing due to injury, but Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga are available again after serving suspensions against Sevilla, while Joselu is also back from an ankle issue.

When is Valencia vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid would be facing Valencia away in the La Liga 2023-24 on Sunday, March 3. The Valencia vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Mestalla, Valencia, Spain and it will start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Kylian Mbappe To Join Real Madrid After PSG Contract Expires: Reports.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Valencia vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 season. La Liga matches are available for live telecast on the Sports 18 network and Valencia vs Real Madrid match is likely to be available on the Sports 18 Network SD/HD channels. For live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Valencia vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Valencia vs Real Madrid football match on the JioCinema app and website. Real Madrid have maintained a good defensive record in the La Liga. Expect this game to be tilted in the favour of the visitors.

