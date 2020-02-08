VER vs JUV Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Verona vs Juventus Football Match

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: @juventusfcen)

Juventus FC will aim to extend their lead at the top of Serie A 2019-20 points table when they travel Hellas Verona on match week 23 of Serie A 2019-20. Verona vs Juventus match will be played at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium late on February 8, 2020 (Saturday) night with. Juventus bounced back from the 1-2 defeat at Inter Milan with a commanding 3-0 victory over Fiorentina in their previous league match that helped them reclaim the top position in the league standings and Maurizio Sarri’s men will hope extend their stay there with a win over the 10th ranked Verona. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestions for build a strong Dream11 fantasy team prediction for VER vs JUV match on Serie A 2019-20, can scroll down for all information. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the Second Fastest Player to Reach 50-Goal Mark in the History of Italian Football.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in terrific for the Bianconeri in 2020 and will be eager to continue this scoring streak. Juventus, however, continue to miss Giorgio Chiellini (knee), Sami Khedira (knee), Danilo (hamstring) and Federico Bernardesch (calf) through injuries. Verona too will have to deal with the absence of midfielder Andrea Danzi for this encounter. Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi to Play Together at Juventus? Bianconeri Reportedly Interested in Signing the Six-Time Ballon d’Or Winner!.

Verona vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeepers – Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) of Juventus should be picked as the goalkeeper for this match.

Verona vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Leonardo Bonucci (JUV) is one of the best defenders in the league and should be the first pick. He will be supported by Koray Gunter (VER) and Juan Cuadrado (JUV).

Verona vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Miralem Pjanic (JUV) should be the first pick as the midfielder. Pjanic should also be appointed as the vice-captain for this fantasy team. Darko Lazovic (VER), Matteo Pessina (VER), Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV) and Miguel Veloso (VER) should be the other picks.

Verona vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) is the undisputed first pick among the forward and can also be made the captain. Paulo Dybala (JUV) will play as the other forward in this side.

Verona vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wojciech Szczesny (JUV), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Koray Gunter (VER), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Miralem Pjanic (JUV), Darko Lazovic (VER), Matteo Pessina (VER), Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV), Miguel Veloso (VER), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) and Paulo Dybala (JUV).