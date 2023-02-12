Barcelona, the current leaders of the Spanish La Liga, take on Villareal in an away tie with an aim to continue their stronghold on the number one position. With 53 points from 20 games, the Catalonians are 8 points clear at the top of the table. They could widen the gap further with a win this evening with Real Madrid not in action this matchday weekend. Since being knocked out of the Champions League, Xavi has turned out around the fortunes of the club domestically and the team already have a title in the cabinet. Opponents Villareal are 8th in the rankings and come into the contest on the back of a couple of defeats. Villareal will have to be at their very best to stop this Barcelona juggernaut. Villareal versus Barcelona will be telecasted on Sports18 SD and streamed on the JioCinema app from 1:30 am IST. 'LaLiga Ke Pathaan aur Tiger!', LaLiga Instagram Uses Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Movie Reference For Luka Modric and Sergio Busquets.

Alfonso Pedraza, Nicolas Jackson, Giovani Lo Celso, and Filip Jorgensen are the players missing out for Villareal. Pau Torress in the backline will boost their chances of salvaging something from this game given the accomplished defender he is. Gerard Moreno will play as the lone striker with Yeremy Pino and Samuel Chukwueze for company in the final third.

Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati and Raphinha will be the front three for Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong gets a central role in place of club captain Sergio Busquets. Pedri and Gavi are one of the first names on the team sheet and it is no surprise Xavi will pick the duo again. Ronald Araujo in defence has been rock solid for the team and Villareal will have to do well to find a way past him.

When is Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Villarreal will be taking on Barcelona in their next match at La Liga 2022-23 on Monday, February 13. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal. Real Madrid Bag 5th Club World Cup Title; Defeat Al-Hilal 5-3 in a High-Scoring Final (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Hence, you can watch the Villarreal vs Barcelona match live on Sports18 SD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Villarreal vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23. So, if you want to watch the live streaming of the game between Villarreal and Barcelona, you can tune into the JioCinema app and website. Barcelona are unstoppable at the moment and should secure yet another win to move towards the La Liga title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2023 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).