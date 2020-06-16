Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Villarreal vs Mallorca, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Football Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 07:01 PM IST
Villarreal vs Mallorca, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Villarreal Players Celebrate Their Win Against Celta Vigo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Villarreal vs Mallorca, La Liga 2019-20 Online Live Streaming and Live Telecast: Villarreal will be hoping to make it successive league wins when they host a relegation-threatened Mallorca in La Liga 2019-20 on Tuesday. Javier Calleja’s side beat Celta Vigo 1-0 thanks to Manu Trigueros’ injury-time strike and will be hoping the same against Mallorca, who lost 0-4 to Barcelona in their first game back from the coronavirus pandemic break. The win also halted Villarreal’s three-match losing run. Kidnapped by Aliens! Guillermo Marino, Ex-Boca Juniors Footballer, Once Gave This Bizarre Explanation for Arriving Late at Training Sessions.

Mallorca will also want to return to winning ways after a disastrous opening La Liga restart weekend. Vincente Moreno’s side had little to show against Barcelona and were lucky to escape with only a 0-4 scoreline. They will hope to put that game behind and eye a win against Villarreal who are nine positions and 16 points ahead in the league standings. Mallorca are placed 18th in the points table and can jump to 17th with a result Estadio de la Ceramica.

When is Villarreal vs Mallorca, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Villarreal vs Mallorca match in La Liga 2019-20 will be played at the Estadio de la Ceramica, also known as El Madrigal. The match will take place on June 16 (Tuesday) and has a start time of 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Villarreal vs Mallorca, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Sadly, there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2019-20 hence fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of Villarreal vs Mallorca match on their television sets. But they follow live action on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Villarreal vs Mallorca, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

FanCode will be live streaming the Villarreal vs Mallorca La Liga 2019-20 match. Fans can either go to the FanCode app and follow the game live or visit the FanCode website to catch the action live. A win will take Villarreal to the seventh position and keep them alive for European football next season while Mallorca can, for the time-being escape relegation zone with a favourable result.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

