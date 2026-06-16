Viral Sensation Tim Payne Starts in New Zealand's Thrilling 2-2 World Cup Draw Against Iran

Los Angeles witnessed a captivating start to Group G of the FIFA World Cup 2026 as New Zealand's All Whites secured a dramatic 2-2 draw against Iran. All eyes were on a particular figure in the New Zealand lineup: Tim Payne, the defender whose social media following had skyrocketed from obscurity to millions in a matter of weeks thanks to a viral campaign. Who Is Tim Payne? Know All About New Zealand Footballer Famous After Viral Campaign.

Payne, a 32-year-old right-back for Wellington Phoenix, played 77 minutes of the highly anticipated match at the iconic Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium), contributing to New Zealand's resilient performance against a formidable Iranian side.

Why is Tim Payne Viral?

The build-up to the World Cup saw Payne become an unlikely internet sensation. In late May 2026, Argentine football influencer Valen Scarsini, known as "El Scarso," launched a challenge to find the "least-known player" participating in the tournament based on social media metrics. His search culminated in spotlighting Payne, whose Instagram follower count rapidly escalated from under 5,000 to over 5 million, making him the most-followed football account in New Zealand history. Payne himself acknowledged the overwhelming support, posting videos to thank Scarsini and his newfound global fanbase. From 45K to 5M Instagram Followers! Vozinha, Cape Verde Goalkeeper, Goes Viral After FIFA World Cup 2026 Heroics vs Spain.

Match Details and Key Moments

The Group G encounter kicked off on June 15, 2026, at 6:00 PM PT (9:00 PM ET) in Los Angeles. New Zealand, competing in their third World Cup, aimed for their first-ever victory, while Iran sought to break their streak of group stage eliminations.

Elijah Just emerged as New Zealand's hero, netting both goals for the All Whites, one in the 7th minute and another in the 54th minute. Iran, however, responded twice, with goals from Ramin Rezaeian in the 33rd minute and Mohammad Mohebbi in the 64th minute, ensuring the points were shared. Payne's involvement included defensive duties and a few attacking forays, though one cross in the 57th minute was noted for its poor connection.

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 journey continues, Tim Payne's unexpected fame adds an intriguing subplot to New Zealand's campaign. His performance against Iran, under the intense glare of millions of new followers, sets the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable tournament for the All Whites and their celebrated defender.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).