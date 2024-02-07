Vissel Kobe will be facing Inter Miami in a club friendly with the Japanese side looking to continue their winning momentum. They have won the J League in 2023 courtesy of some ruthless display, dominating their opponents with ease. There is an aura of euphoria around this game due to the number of football stats potentially in action. Inter Miami’s pre-season tour is not exactly shaping up well. They lost to Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr consecutively before managing to get the better of Hong Kong XI. They have an important season coming up in the MLS where they need to challenge for the top honour given the investment made by the owners. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Signs Deal With Adidas Until 2027.

Lionel Messi is a major doubt for the game once again for Inter Miami and the Argentine skipper could be absent once again. Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba are expected to feature though with the former Barcelona trio hoping to make an instant impact. Robert Taylor was brilliant for the MLS club in the last game and he will be eager to continue his goal-scoring run.

Yuya Osako will lead the attack for Vissel Kobe while Yoshinori Muto remains their most potent force in the attacking third. Having been linked with a host of European clubs, he will be eager to display his skills against a team having a lot of spotlight on them. Yuki Honda in midfield will be driving the team forward with each opportunity available.

When is Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami, Club Friendly Football Match? Date, Time and Venue

The match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami will be played on Wednesday, February 7. The Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami match will be played at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan and has a scheduled start time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi's Son Mateo Seen Practicing In Inter Miami Academy Wearing Number 10 Jersey, Video Goes Viral!

Where to Get a Live Telecast of Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Club Friendly Football Match?

Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami will not be telecast in India on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Unfortunately, there is no way to watch the Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami on any of the TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Club Friendly Football Match?

The good news for fans as the Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami club-friendly football match is live streaming on Apple TV. Fans can pay a basic subscription fee to watch the match. Inter Miami will struggle to contain Vissel Kobe but should find a way to win this contest.

