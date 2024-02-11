Arsenal’s title hopes got a much-needed lift when they defeated league leaders Liverpool convincingly at home in their last league fixture. They will now look to build on that result when they face West Ham United in an away tie. The London Derby will be special in many senses as the Hammers have not managed a victory in their last four attempts and will be raring to secure all three points here. The Gunners though need to win consistently to put pressure on defending champions Manchester City and the high-flying Liverpool. Arsenal had a slight setback with two losses on the bounce but since they have won three games in a row which has been helpful. West Ham United versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. Akram Afif’s Hat-Trick of Penalties Secures Qatar Back-to-Back AFC Asian Cup Titles After Beating Jordan 3–1.

Jarrod Bowen leads the attack for West Ham United with the talented James Ward-Prowse behind him in an advanced playmaker role. Mohammed Kudus on the wings gives the home side the much-needed creative outlet while Maxwel Cornet takes the other flank. Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez have an important role to play in this game with the midfield battle crucial.

Oleksandr Zinchenko suffered a calf-problem at half time and is now ruled out of the clash. Takehiro Tomiyasu has returned to first team training with Arsenal after playing in the Asian Cup. Kai Havertz will lead the attack with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the wings. Jorginho has worked his way back into the starting eleven while Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are ever present in midfield.

Arsenal are set to square off against West Ham in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, February 11. The West Ham vs Arsenal match will be played at London Stadium, London, England and will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Argentina's Tour of China Cancelled After Lionel Messi's No-Show in Inter Miami vs Hong Kong XI Football Friendly.

Where to Get Live Telecast of West Ham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the West Ham vs Arsenal match on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of West Ham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Arsenal football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The Hammers need a win here and they will likely start on the front foot. Expect the game to end in a 2-2 draw.

