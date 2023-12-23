Manchester United’s dismal season is in dire need of some positivity as they travel to Olympic Stadium in London to take on West Ham United in the league. The Red Devils are 7th in the league and falling behind in the top-four race. The team does not look like challenging for any honour this term and making it to Europe next season is a high priority. Erik ten Hag is a man under pressure but the draw against Liverpool has bought him some time. Opponents West Ham United are 9th in the table but three wins in their last five games means they can be a tough side to face. West Ham United versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 6:00 pm IST. Premier League 2023–24: Nuno Espirito Santo Named Nottingham Forest’s New Head Coach.

Michail Antonio is suffering from a knee injury and is ruled out of the clash for West Ham United. Jarrod Bowen is not the conventional striker up top but he is expected to lead the line in Antonio’s absence. Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus will feature on the wings. Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez will feature in midfield for the Hammers.

Bruno Fernandes returns to the fold for Manchester United and will occupy his spot in midfield alongside Scott McTominay. Rasmus Hojlund has failed in terms of goal-scoring but his hold-up play has been brilliant. Kobbie Mainoo has impressed as the defensive midfielder and his future at the club looks bright. Harry Maguire is still not available which means Jonny Evans partners with Raphael Varane at the heart of defence. Newcastle United Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka Confronted by a Chelsea Fan on Field at Stamford Bridge in Carabao Cup 2023–24.

When is West Ham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will take on West Ham in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, December 23. The West Ham vs Manchester United match will be played at London Stadium and will start at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of West Ham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the West Ham vs Manchester United match on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of West Ham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the West Ham vs Manchester United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. West Ham United will make life difficult for Manchester United but the ability of visitors to counter with intent shall see them claim all three points.

