West Ham will host Sevilla in the second leg of their Round of 16 encounter in UEFA Europa League 2021-22. The clash will be played at the London Stadium in London on March 17, 2022 (late Thursday night) as the teams look at advance after a close first leg. Meanwhile, fans searching for West Ham vs Sevilla, UEL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Galatasaray vs Barcelona, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Round of 16 Leg 2 Live Streaming Online.

Sevilla lead the tie 1-0 after the first leg as West Ham suffered only their second-ever defeat against Spanish opposition last week. Meanwhile, the La Loga outfit have a great record against the English side in the competition, winning all of their past four encounters. Both teams come into this game in decent form.

When is West Ham vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The West Ham vs Sevilla round of 16 leg 2 clash in the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 will be played at the London Stadium in London on March 18, 2022 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of West Ham vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of West Ham vs Sevilla on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of West Ham vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch West Ham vs Sevilla, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 live streaming online.

