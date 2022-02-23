Football's biggest festival--the FIFA World Cup 2022 is slated to take place later this year. The much-awaited World Cup would once again see some of the best nations go up against each other in enthralling encounters, all to get their hands on the coveted title. Some of the big names in the sport, namely Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe among others, would light up the competition with their star-studded performances in Qatar. Surprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are yet to get a green light for participating in the competition. Portugal could potentially face European champions Italy in the World Cup playoffs and only one of these two teams can eventually make it to the competition. Football fans would surely be excited to find out whether Ronaldo gets to make it to Qatar or not! Sergio Aguero Says He Would Be With Argentina’s Squad at FIFA World Cup 2022

Also, defending champions France would have their task cut out this time, with the competition becoming more intense. Teams like Brazil, Argentina, Spain, England, Germany and also Italy (if they qualify) can give Les Bleus a run for their money. Didier Deschamps would aim to retain the World Cup crown after winning it in Russia four years ago but one thing is for sure..that would not be an easy thing.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 would be played from November 21 to December 18.

Which country will host FIFA World Cup 2022?

Qatar would be hosting the tournament. It would also be for the very first time in their history that would-be hosts to the World Cup.

How many countries will be participating in the FIFA World Cup 2022?

A total of 32 teams would be participating in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Which countries have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 so far?

The countries that have qualified for the World Cup so far are--Belgium, France, Germany, Spain, England, Brazil, Argentina, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, Netherlands, Iran, South Korea, Denmark and hosts Qatar. Qatar, being the hosts, were the first team to qualify.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final would be played at the Lusail Stadium on December 18.

Which teams are heading into the FIFA World Cup 2022 as top-ranked?

The top-ranked teams heading into FIFA World Cup 2022 are--

1-Belgium

2-Brazil

3-France

4-Argentina

5-England

Which team won the last World Cup?

France won the last FIFA World Cup in Russia after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final.

Will India participate in FIFA World Cup 2022?

Unfortunately, no. India would not be participating in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Sunil Chhetri's team failed to qualify for the showpiece event after some poor results in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Winning the World Cup remains a dream for every footballer, who have played in the tournament. France's dream of a second World Cup title got realised the last time the tournament was played. Would there be a first-time champion this time or will one of the heavyweights clinch the title?

