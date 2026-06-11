When Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal Play Their First Match of FIFA World Cup 2026?

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 is officially underway as the tournament kicks off on June 12, 2026 (IST). Football fans globally are buzzing with excitement, especially those eager to see Portugal, led by their iconic captain Cristiano Ronaldo, in action. The comprehensive draw for the group stage was held on December 5, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., and the full match schedule was unveiled on December 6, 2025. Portugal, drawn into Group K, is set to play their inaugural match against DR Congo on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 10:30 PM IST at NRG Stadium in Houston. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 12): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Tournament Overview

This edition of the FIFA World Cup is set to be the largest in history, co-hosted by 16 cities, eleven in the United States, three in Mexico, and two in Canada. The tournament runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026. A significant expansion sees 48 national teams competing, up from the previous 32. These teams are divided into 12 groups of four. A new format dictates that the top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to an unprecedented Round of 32.

Portugal's Road to 2026

Portugal secured a direct berth to the FIFA World Cup 2026 after an impressive qualification campaign, topping Group F in UEFA World Cup qualifying. The Seleção das Quinas will compete in Group K alongside DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia. The team currently holds the 5th position in the FIFA World Rankings as of April 1, 2026, reflecting their consistent performance on the international stage. Under the guidance of head coach Roberto Martínez, Portugal has showcased strong recent form, winning three of their last five matches with a 60 percent win rate, scoring 13 goals while conceding only four. Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Channel in India.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Enduring Legacy

At 41 years old (born February 5, 1985), Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be a pivotal figure for the Portuguese national team. Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, his presence brings unparalleled experience, leadership, and goal-scoring prowess to the squad. This tournament is expected to be another chapter in his illustrious international career, as he aims to lead Portugal deep into the competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).