Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Channel in India

The wait is over for Indian football enthusiasts! The FIFA World Cup 2026, a monumental event featuring 48 nations for the first time, officially begins today, June 11, 2026. Co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, this expanded tournament promises 104 thrilling matches across 39 days, culminating in the final on July 19, 2026. After months of anticipation regarding broadcast rights in one of football's fastest-growing markets, FIFA has partnered with Zee Entertainment to bring the entire spectacle to Indian screens. FIFA World Cup 2026: Visa Denials, Iran Tensions And Other Controversies Overshadowing Kick-off.

Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in India

Zee Entertainment's newly launched sports network, Unite8 Sports, will be the official home for the FIFA World Cup 2026 telecast in India. Viewers can tune into Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD for comprehensive coverage.

For those seeking free-to-air options, Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) has confirmed it will telecast select matches, including the highly anticipated opening game and all knockout rounds, ensuring wider accessibility for fans across the nation.

Multi-Language Coverage

To cater to diverse audiences, Zee Entertainment will offer multi-language commentary options. Fans can catch the action in Hindi on Zee Cinema and Unite8 Sports 1, in English on Unite8 Sports 2, in Bangla on Zee Bangla Sonar, and in Malayalam on Zee Keralam.

Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2026 Online in India

For digital viewers, all 104 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available for live streaming on Zee5, Zee Entertainment's dedicated online platform.

Access to the live stream on Zee5 will require a subscription. Current plans include options like a three-month pass for INR 799 or an annual subscription for INR 1699. This allows fans to stream the tournament on various devices, including mobile phones, laptops, and smart TVs. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 12): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Timings for Indian Viewers

Due to the time zone differences with the North American host nations, most matches will be broadcast late at night or in the early hours of the morning in India.

Match Timings for India (IST):

Late Evening: 9:30 PM IST / 10:30 PM IST

Late Night: 12:30 AM IST / 1:30 AM IST

Early Morning: 3:30 AM IST / 4:30 AM IST / 5:30 AM IST

Morning: 6:30 AM IST / 7:30 AM IST / 8:30 AM IST / 9:30 AM IST

Fans are advised to check the full schedule on official platforms for precise timings of specific games, as kick-off times will vary. This expanded FIFA World Cup promises an unforgettable summer of football, and with Zee Entertainment and Zee5, Indian fans are all set to catch every moment of the action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).