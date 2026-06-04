Where To Watch France vs Ivory Coast International Friendly 2026 Free Live Streaming Online

The football world turns its attention to Nantes today, Thursday, June 4, 2026, as two formidable national teams, France and Ivory Coast, lock horns in an international friendly. This fixture is a vital part of both nations' final preparations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America, promising an engaging encounter as they fine-tune their strategies and test squad depth. Will Kylian Mbappe Play in France vs Ivory Coast International Friendly 2026 Match?.

Didier Deschamps' star-studded French squad, considered strong contenders for the World Cup, will be looking to continue their impressive form. Meanwhile, the Elephants of Ivory Coast, who are making their return to the World Cup stage since 2014, aim to showcase their strength and build momentum against a top-tier opponent.

France vs Ivory Coast: Date, Time and Venue

The marquee international friendly between France and Ivory Coast is scheduled for Thursday, June 4, 2026. Kick-off is set for 3:10 PM Eastern Time (ET), which translates to 7:10 PM UTC and 12:40 AM IST on Friday, June 5, 2026, for viewers in India. The match will be held at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France.

Where to Watch France vs Ivory Coast International Friendly 2026 Live

For football enthusiasts keen to catch all the action, here are the confirmed broadcast and streaming details for select regions:

United States (USA)

Viewers in the United States can watch the France vs Ivory Coast friendly live on the following platforms:

TV Channels: Fox Soccer Plus, Fox One

Streaming Platforms: Fubo, ViX

Broadcasting details for other regions like India, UK, and Australia were not officially confirmed. Fans Barred From Bringing Reusable Water Bottles Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues.

Team News and Recent Form

France: Les Bleus head into this friendly in formidable shape, boasting an unbeaten run in their last nine matches, securing eight victories. They have consistently scored at least twice in each of these fixtures. Recent impressive results include a 3-1 win over Colombia and a 2-1 victory against Brazil.

Team news suggests potential rotations, with William Saliba a major doubt due to a back injury. Several PSG stars like Ousmane Dembele and Lucas Hernandez are potentially rested after their Champions League triumph. Kylian Mbappe, just one goal shy of Olivier Giroud's all-time France scoring record of 57 goals, could feature prominently.

Ivory Coast: The African champions also arrive with strong momentum, coming off an impressive qualifying campaign and successive friendly wins without conceding. Their recent form includes a 1-0 win over Scotland and a dominant 4-0 dismantling of South Korea.

Emerse Faé's side will be without Clement Akpa due to injury, with Christopher Operi called up as a replacement. Key players like Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, and Yan Diomande are expected to lead the charge, with Nicolas Pepe also a strong contender after a productive club season. Will Lamine Yamal Play in Spain vs Iraq International Friendly 2026 Match?.

Head-to-Head Record

France and Ivory Coast have met three times in their history. France has won two of these encounters (2005 and 2022), with one match ending in a draw (2016).

This friendly is more than just a warm-up; it's an opportunity for both sides to make a statement before the biggest tournament in football begins. Expect a fiercely contested match as both nations push for a morale-boosting victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).