Where To Watch France vs Northern Ireland International Friendly 2026 Free Live Streaming Online

The footballing world turns its attention to Lille today, Monday, June 8, 2026, as two-time World Champions France host Northern Ireland in a crucial international friendly. This encounter serves as a final tune-up for Les Bleus ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland squad looks to build momentum for their UEFA Nations League campaign later this year. Will Kylian Mbappe Play in France vs Northern Ireland International Friendly 2026 Match?.

Didier Deschamps' French side will be keen to iron out any kinks after a recent 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast, aiming for a commanding performance to boost confidence before the global showpiece. Northern Ireland, despite not qualifying for the World Cup, will see this as a valuable opportunity to test themselves against one of the world's elite teams, having recently secured a 1-0 victory over Guinea.

France vs Northern Ireland 2026 Match Details

Detail Information Match France vs Northern Ireland, International Friendly Date Monday, June 8, 2026 Venue Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France Kick-off Time 00:40 AM IST (June 9, 2026)

Where to Watch France vs Northern Ireland International Friendly 2026 Live Streaming & Telecast

Football fans in India looking to catch the action live might face a challenge, as specific broadcasting and live streaming rights for this particular international friendly in India are currently not available. We recommend checking official football federation social media accounts for score updates. However, viewers in other regions have confirmed options:

USA: Fans can watch the match live on FS2, with streaming available via FOX One, FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App, and Fubo.

UK & Northern Ireland: The fixture will be broadcast live on BBC Three and BBC Two Northern Ireland. Live streaming will be accessible through BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Will Lamine Yamal Play in Peru vs Spain International Friendly 2026 Match?.

Team Form and Head-to-Head

Recent Form (Last 5 Matches):

Team Wins Draws Losses Goals Scored Goals Conceded France 4 0 1 13 5 Northern Ireland 2 1 2 3 4

France's recent form includes victories against Colombia (3-1), Brazil (2-1), Azerbaijan (3-1), and Ukraine (4-0), with their sole defeat coming against Ivory Coast (1-2). Northern Ireland's recent outings have seen them secure wins against Guinea (1-0) and Luxembourg (1-0), a draw with Wales (1-1), and losses to Italy (0-2) and Slovakia (0-1).

Head-to-Head:

Historically, France holds a dominant record against Northern Ireland. The two nations have met six times previously, with France remaining unbeaten, registering four wins and two draws. Their last encounter was in 1999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).