Who is Ivana Knoll? Know All About Ex-Miss Croatia Stealing Show At FIFA World Cup 2026

Ivana Knoll, the Croatian model dubbed the 'World Cup's Sexiest Fan', is back in the spotlight, electrifying the 2026 FIFA World Cup with her bold fashion choices and undeniable charisma. At 33 years old, Knoll has become a global sensation, renowned for her unwavering support for the Croatian national team and her striking presence in the stands, which has once again made headlines at the ongoing tournament. Ivana Knoll 'World Cup's Sexiest Fan' Captivates Audiences During England vs Croatia FIFA WC 2026 Opener.

Knoll was prominently featured at Croatia's opening group stage match against England on June 17, 2026, in Dallas, a game that saw England secure a 4-2 victory over the Croatians. Her appearance, characterized by her signature red-and-white checkered outfits, immediately went viral across social media platforms.

Who is Ivana Knoll?

Born on September 16, 1992, in Frankfurt, Germany, Ivana Knoll is a Croatian model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. She first garnered significant international attention during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, but it was her audacious but distinctive outfits styled after Croatia's traditional red-and-white checkerboard (šahovnica) design at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar that propelled her to global stardom. Despite Qatar's conservative dress codes, Knoll famously defied expectations, stating that locals had assured her she could wear what she wanted. She is also the founder of a clothing brand, Knölldoll.

Social Media Phenomenon

Ivana Knoll's rise to fame has been intrinsically linked to her colossal presence on social media. She boasts an impressive following of over 2.9 million on Instagram alone, significantly surpassing even the official Croatian national football team's page. This digital influence translates into lucrative opportunities, with Knoll leveraging her platform for modeling, content creation, and promotional appearances. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 20): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

Her engagement with fans extends beyond match days. Recently, Knoll shared an intriguing AI-generated football video on Instagram, depicting an England vs Croatia match, which further showcased her innovative approach to digital content and kept her in the news cycle ahead of their real-life encounter. Her public profile has also expanded beyond football, following a widely shared appearance in the paddock at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix earlier this year.

2026 FIFA World Cup Engagements

Beyond her attendance at matches, Knoll is actively participating in the World Cup festivities. She is scheduled to host a World Cup after-party in Dallas at the Ctrl Room on June 17, 2026, following England's opening tournament game. This event, part of a wider DJ tour across the United States during the tournament, highlights her expanding career beyond traditional modeling. Germany's Manuel Neuer Confirms International Retirement After FIFA World Cup 2026.

Croatia's journey in the 2026 World Cup group stage will see them face further challenges. Following their match against England, the team is slated to play against Panama at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, and then Ghana at Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia, USA. Ivana Knoll is expected to continue her fervent support at these upcoming fixtures, ensuring that her vibrant presence remains a talking point throughout the tournament.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup progresses, Ivana Knoll continues to prove that her impact extends far beyond the pitch, solidifying her role as a defining figure in modern sports culture and a captivating personality both inside and outside the stadiums.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).