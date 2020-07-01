Relegation threatened West Ham United (WHU) will take on Champions League chasing Chelsea (CHE) in the latest round of Premier League fixtures. WHU vs CHE match will be played at the London Stadium on July 1, 2020 (Wednesday). Both teams have had contrasting forms coming into this game and the result will be crucial while entering into the business end of the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of West Ham United vs Chelsea can scroll down below for more details. Manchester United vs Brighton, Premier League Match Result: Bruno Fernandes Double Steers Red Devils to Comfortable 3-0 Win.

Frank Lampard’s men have enjoyed a winning run since football’s return but the Blues have some injury concerns as star man Christian Pulisic was taken off against Leicester and will be a doubt for this game. Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori are also in doubt of missing this clash.

West Ham, on the other hand, have lost two games on the bounce and could have Robert Snodgrass back for this clash. However, summer signing Sebastian Haller will be missing the game due to hip injury. Arthur Masuaku’s fitness will be assessed while Declan Rice is expected to start the game.

West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE) must be your keeper for this clash.

West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Marcos Alonso (CHE), Cesar Azpilicueta (CHE) and Aaron Creswell (WHU) must be your defenders

West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – The players in your midfield must be Willian (CHE), Mason Mount (CHE), Mateo Kovacic (CHE), Filipe Anderson (WHU) and Pablo Fornals (WHU).

West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Olivier Giroud (CHE) and Antonio (WHU) should fill the remaining slots in your team.

Willian (CHE) should be selected as the captain for this game while Antonio (WHU) can be named as the vice-captain.

