Why Are Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Others Wearing New 'FIFA World Cup Legacy' Badge?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has introduced a poignant new emblem, the 'FIFA World Cup Legacy' badge, celebrating the extraordinary longevity and enduring impact of football's most seasoned veterans. Fans worldwide have keenly observed the golden insignia on the sleeves of icons like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as they embark on their latest World Cup campaigns. This exclusive patch is a testament to players who have participated in five or more editions of the global spectacle, a truly remarkable feat in the annals of the sport. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 19): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

A Mark of Enduring Greatness

The 'FIFA World Cup Legacy' badge, a new personal milestone innovation for the 2026 tournament, features a distinguished golden player silhouette alongside the word "LEGACY", uniquely customised with the player's national flag. This special sleeve patch is positioned just below the standard 2026 World Cup sleeve badge, signifying a player's profound contribution to World Cup history. FIFA has specifically designed this badge to acknowledge the dedication and sustained excellence required to compete at the highest international level across multiple decades.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Lead the Way

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have made history at this tournament by featuring in their record-equalling sixth FIFA World Cup, spanning from their debuts in 2006 to the current 2026 edition.

Lionel Messi, captain of reigning champions Argentina, proudly displayed his Legacy badge during Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria in their 2026 World Cup opener. The match, played on Tuesday, June 16, 2026 (local time), saw the 38-year-old maestro net a magnificent hat-trick, underscoring his continued brilliance on the world stage. Messi's individual badge also features a Golden Ball patch on his left sleeve, commemorating his award as the best player of the 2022 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo, representing Portugal, also debuted his personalised Legacy badge, reportedly incorporating a silhouette inspired by his iconic "SIUU" celebration. He wore the badge during Portugal's opening fixture against DR Congo, which concluded in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (local time). Yoane Wissa's equaliser for DR Congo cancelled out an early strike from João Neves. Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Teased With 'Messi, Messi' Chants After Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw vs DR Congo.

Other Elite Recipients

Beyond the two global superstars, a select group of other players have also earned the right to wear the 'FIFA World Cup Legacy' badge at the 2026 tournament, having reached their fifth World Cup appearance. This esteemed list includes:

Luka Modrić (Croatia)

Manuel Neuer (Germany)

Yuto Nagatomo (Japan)

While Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa was named to his sixth World Cup squad, he did not feature in his team's opening fixture and in two other World Cups (2006 and 2010), therefore he has not yet worn the Legacy patch in this tournament. Why is Zinedine Zidane's Son Luca Playing for Algeria in FIFA World Cup 2026?.

A Broader Badge System

FIFA has introduced a comprehensive system of special sleeve badges for the 2026 World Cup, enriching the visual narrative of the tournament. Alongside the 'Legacy' badge, other distinctions include a new gold-accented World Cup sleeve badge for former champion nations like Brazil, Uruguay, Germany, France, Spain, and England, in addition to the reigning champions Argentina. Players making their first World Cup appearance wear a distinct 'Debut' patch, while past winners of individual accolades such as the Golden Boot (e.g., Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé) and Golden Ball also receive unique golden patches.

These new badges not only celebrate individual achievements and team history but also add an extra layer of storytelling to the world's most watched sporting event, allowing fans to instantly recognise the illustrious careers and historical impact of players on the pitch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).