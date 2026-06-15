Why is Lamine Yamal Not Part of Starting 11 in Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Match?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign for reigning European champions Spain kicks off today with a surprising lineup choice from head coach Luis de la Fuente. The highly anticipated opener against minnows Cape Verde in Atlanta will see prodigious 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal start from the bench, confirming earlier reports of the coach's tactical decision. How to Watch Spain vs Cape Verde Islands Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast of FIFA World Cup 2026 Match.

The Decision and Yamal's Form

Yamal, born on July 13, 2007, is just shy of his 19th birthday, yet has already established himself as a global football phenomenon. He became the youngest player and goalscorer for the Spanish national team in September 2023, at just 16 years and 57 days old. His meteoric rise continued with Spain's triumph in Euro 2024, where he was named the UEFA European Championship Young Player of the Tournament. Furthermore, he secured the prestigious Kopa Trophy in both 2024 and 2025, an award recognizing the best young player in the world. At club level, Yamal made history by becoming the youngest player to reach 50 appearances for Barcelona's first team during the 2023/24 season and inherited Barcelona's iconic number 10 shirt in July 2025.

De la Fuente, who led Spain to UEFA Nations League glory in 2023 and the Euro 2024 title, is known for his measured approach to player development and tactical adaptability. While Yamal's exclusion from the starting XI against Cape Verde has raised eyebrows, it aligns with de la Fuente's philosophy of managing player workload, fostering team cohesion, and making decisions based on specific match scenarios. The coach often prioritizes a consistent playing style and ensures all players understand their roles and responsibilities, which might involve strategic rotation, especially in the opening stages of a demanding tournament like the World Cup.

Spain's Opener and Opponent

Spain enters the tournament as one of the favorites, currently ranked 2nd in the FIFA World Rankings. Their recent form leading up to the World Cup has been impressive, remaining unbeaten in their last six matches with three wins and three draws, scoring 13 goals and conceding only four. This includes victories against Peru (3-1) in June 2026 and Serbia (3-0) in March 2026, in friendly encounters.

Their opponents, Cape Verde, are ranked 67th globally and will be looking to cause an upset. Historically, this will be the first time Spain and Cape Verde have met in an international football match, meaning there is no prior head-to-head record to consider. Cape Verde's recent form shows resilience, with two wins, three draws, and one loss in their last six matches, scoring 10 goals and conceding 6. They recently secured a 3-0 win against Bermuda in May 2026 and another victory in June 2026, in friendly encounters.

Match Details at a Glance

Fact Detail Match Spain vs Cape Verde Competition FIFA World Cup 2026, Group Stage (opener) Date June 15, 2026 Kick-off 12:00 PM EDT (16:00 UTC) Venue Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Atlanta, USA Head-to-Head No previous meetings recorded

De la Fuente's decision to rest Yamal for the opening fixture underscores the depth of talent within the Spanish squad and perhaps a strategic long-term view for the demanding World Cup schedule. As Spain embarks on their quest for a second World Cup title, all eyes will be on how this tactical gamble plays out against a determined Cape Verde side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 10:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).