Cristiano Ronaldo has been signed by Manchester United and the fans are wondering if the five-time Ballon d'Or Award winner will feature in the Playing XI of the Red Devils for the game against Wolves. Then the answer is no. As per multiple reports, Ronaldo will be staying in Portugal until the International break. Also, his medical, visa formalities and a few other legal proceedings are yet to happen and thus he will not feature in the playing XI against the Wolves. Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Manchester United: Amul Celebrates Portuguese Star’s Return to Old Trafford With Interesting Topical.

However, it is said that Ronaldo will join the Red Devils' playing XI for the match against Newcastle which will happen on September 11, 2021. The match between Manchester United and the Wolves will be played later today at 9.00 pm IST. The transfer window this season witnessed the biggest of the names shifting their bases. These names included CR7's arch-rival Lionel Messi who had a tearful exit from Barcelona and thus he went on to join French Ligue 1 giants PSG.

Tweet by a journalist:

Ronaldo will remain in Portugal for the international break and then head to Manchester for a potential second home debut against Newcastle on Sept 11 — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) August 27, 2021

Ronaldo is expected to captain Portugal against Azerbaijan and Ireland during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Ronaldo was last seen on the field against Udinese for Juventus. He had scored a goal during the game but was the VAR called off the goal.

