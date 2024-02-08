Fans were eager to see Ronaldo vs Messi in the earlier Al-Nassr fixture, where Inter Miami played their second game in Saudi. Sadly, neither Ronaldo nor Messi featured in the match. But up next it will be league rivals Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup Final. The two Saudi giants will be locking horns for supremacy in the tournament. As they take on each other, there is speculation on the availability of star man Cristiano Ronaldo for the all-important game. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Signs Deal With Adidas Until 2027

Al-Hilal won 4-3 against the visiting Inter Miami side in the first game of the tournament, while Al-Nassr played more dominant football and thrashed the same side 6-0, with CR7 cheering the team from the stands. The former Real Madrid star was recovering from a calf injury which lengthened his return and he couldn’t play in the flagship showdown against Lionel Messi's team. But will he be available for the Cup final?

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Final Match?

The winner of the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr fixture on February 8 will be crowned champion of the inaugural Riyadh Season Cup. League’s leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo is without any question the main man of the Al-Nassr side, who not only provides goals but also architects the offensive flow of the team. With a title on the line, the Al-Nassr side will be looking to get their in-form striker in the best shape. The team coach already mentioned that Ronaldo is in the last phase of rehab and he was also seen participating in the team practices. He even enjoyed his birthday with the team.

The 39-year-old has already posted on his Instagram that he is fit from his injury. "Back in Action," Ronaldo captioned with a photo of him training with the Al Nassr team on Tuesday. Ronaldo may feature in the marquee clash against Al Hilal, which adds to the hype of the tie. The Al-Nassr talisman has been in excellent form, scoring 20 goals with 9 assists already in the league. We can expect that he will be leading the All Nassr team on Thursday at the Kingdom Arena. The Portuguese star last played on December 31 against Al Taawoun in the Saudi League, when he scored a goal in a 4-1 victory for Al-Nassr.

