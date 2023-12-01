Cristiano Ronaldo will surely be the point of attraction as Al-Nassr will play their next match of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season against Al-Hilal on Friday, December 1. Ronaldo is the top scorer of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 with 15 goals on board and is followed by Al-Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic with 11 goals in second position. Ronaldo is in pretty good form for the season and will be looking forward to score 50 goals in 2023. He currently has 48 goals. The star forward giving the football world a timely reminder that despite his age, he is still around and as dominant as ever. But will Ronaldo be part of Al-Nassr's starting XI against Al-Hilal? Cristiano Ronaldo Hit with Class Action Suit in US, Alleging Misleading Binance Promotions

The hype related to the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr is high because the 10-man Al-Nassr were able to beat the current league leaders Al-Hilal in the finale of the Arab Club Champions Cup back in August 2023. Al-Hilal is still undefeated in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 campaign and it will interesting to see the contest between Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr. Al-Nassr sits at second spot of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Heart-Winning Gesture, Asks Referee to Cancel Penalty Despite Awarded Spotkick During Al-Nassr vs Persepolis ACL 2023-24 Match (Watch Video)

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

The form Cristiano Ronaldo has been is sensational and he even scored a brace in the last game of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 against Al-Akhdoud. But also in the last game of the ACL 2023-24 against Persepolis Ronaldo suffered a slight hit on the back of his head by the goalkeeper of Persepolis, but was declared as a very minor thing.

Fans can expect Ronaldo to be part of Al-Nassr's starting XI against Al-Hilal, given the rich vein of form he has been in. Al-Nassr will be looking forward to clinch up the victory and move one step closer to the league leaders.

